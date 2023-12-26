3 hospitalized in Lynn shooting

A shooting Tuesday night left three people injured in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Police in Lynn say they responded around 8:30 p.m. to a shooting at a shopping plaza on State Street.

Footage from the scene showed a shattered window at a Pizza Hut located in the plaza.

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 781-595-2000.