Lynn police investigate recent robberies of food delivery drivers

In the last two weeks, police in Lynn, Massachusetts, say there have at least five robberies in the Keaney Park area

By Solangi Sosa

Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, are investigating a series of robberies targeting food delivery drivers.

At least five cases have occurred in the city in the last two weeks, police say.

Investigators are asking residents to check home security cameras for any valuable evidence.

One driver told NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that he enjoys the flexibility of food delivery, but said safety is always a concern. He says he keeps his phone in his hand, ready to call 911.

He says he will be even more vigilant after Lynn police put out a warning about drivers being robbed in the area of Keaney Park in East Lynn.

"Something as simple as delivering food, you would think is easy, and that's scary -- it's scary for the driver and scary for the people that are ordering food," said resident Dalia Tardío.

Lynn police shared some safety tips for drivers. They say when taking an order by phone, a business should call back the phone number to verify it. Drivers should watch out for suspicious people loitering in the area of a delivery location and limit the amount of cash they carry.

Drivers should also keep a cellphone handy at all times and not hesitate to call 911 if they feel threatened or see something suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-595-2000.

