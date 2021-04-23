Local

POLICE

Lynn Police Officers on Leave Amid Misconduct Allegations

The Lynn Police Department recently learned of allegations of misconduct against officers from another law enforcement agency

By Mary Markos and Diane Cho

Several police officers in Lynn, Massachusetts are on administrative leave and under investigation over allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The allegations involve potential drug abuse and inappropriate language from a private text conversation between two officers, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The department recently learned of the allegations from another law enforcement agency, according to a release from the city's two deputy police chiefs and a confidential assistant.

An investigation was opened "immediately" and is now underway. The Lynn Police Department Professional Standards Division is conducting the investigation.  

The Lynn Police Department said they are in contact with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office on the matter and will conduct a "transparent" investigation into the alleged misconduct.     

Local

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Pembroke Remembers Lives of 2 Friends Killed in Crash

Newton 6 hours ago

4th Man Arrested in String of Newton Home Break-ins

This article tagged under:

POLICEinvestigationLynnEssex county district attorney
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us