Lynn Police Release Bodycam Footage of Woman's Arrest Involving Use of Force

Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, released intense bodycam footage Wednesday of an arrest over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The Lynn Police Department says it released the footage to provide transparency. It comes after a separate video taken by a bystander was shared online.

The video shows officers striking and using pepper spray on a woman identified by police as Jessica Wagle, who was being arrested on two outstanding felony warrants.

At 5:34 a.m. Saturday, police say Wagle refused to leave a rooming house after a man tells police he wants her out.

Officers spent several minutes trying to restrain and arrest Wagle. Officers can be seen using pepper spray as she kicks and screams.

"The Lynn Police Department requires a review of all Use of Force incidents," the department said in a statement. "Preliminary findings based on the review of this incident reflect that the officers acted within the Lynn Police Use of Force Policy based on Massachusetts Police Training Committee Standards."