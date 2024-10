Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Justin Phan, who police say is autistic, left his home Friday morning. He was last seen in the Bloomfield Street area.

Phan is described as being thin and about 5'6. When he was last seen, police say he was wearing a green jacket and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-595-2000.