Lynn police seek missing 73-year-old woman

Lynn Police Department

Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing woman they say suffers from memory loss.

The Lynn Police Department said 73-year-old Marlon Bynoe was reported missing Thursday.

Bynoe is described as being about 5'6 and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long brown jacket, an orange shirt, jean shorts and tan Ugg slippers, police said.

Police say she frequents Market Basket, Stop & Shop and the area of Boston Street and Laurel Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-595-2000.

