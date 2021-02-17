Lynn Police Seek Public's Help After 2 People Violently Attacked

Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, are turning to the public for help after two people were violently attacked in the city last week, with one of the victims fighting for his life.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were randomly struck in the head with a weapon last Wednesday. Police believe the suspect used a baseball bat to strike the victims near Western Avenue in Market Square.

Lynn police say the suspect first struck the woman around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. About 30 minutes later, the male victim was attacked nearby.

The woman is recovering and is expected to be okay, but the man is in critical condition.

“The randomness of the acts are concerning to us when you just have two innocent people waking down the streets,” Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

A 31-year-old man has been charged in the woman's attack, but police have yet to charge him in the second attack, though they do believe he is responsible for both. Police say they don't have enough evidence yet to charge him in the second.

Police say it was the man's family who found him after he was brutally assaulted that night. They were on edge after he didn't return home and went looking for him.

“A family member went out looking for his brother when he didn’t arrive back. He was just going to the store to pick something up. When he didn’t come back home after a short period of time, the family member went out to look for him and that's when he was found on the sidewalk,” Lt. Kmiec said.

Police have not released the names of victims, or the suspect in custody.

ATTENTION - PLEASE SHARE: On February 10, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m. a male was violently attacked in the area of 570 Western Ave. Lynn Police are asking for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the assault to contact Lynn Police at 781-595-2000. — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) February 16, 2021

The attacks have left feelings of uncertainty in the community. With no motive in the case, neighbors are left wondering why.

"It's pretty saddening to see someone who comes from their house and is just going to somewhere and gets hurt so badly they are fighting for their life now, " said Claribel Veliz-Mota, whose surveillance cameras were rolling as the attack happened just outside its frame.

That surveillance video shows a group of people rushing to help the victim after he was assaulted. According to police, the Good Samaritans left the scene before officers could interview for them. Now, police are hoping they'll come forward to provide more information.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the assaults is asked to contact Lynn police at 781-595-2000.