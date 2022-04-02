Local

fire

Massive Blaze in Residential Building in Lynn, Mass. Sparks Brush Fire

According to fire officials, flames completely engulfed the 2-1/2-story wood framed building on Broadway and also sparked a brush fire

By Avantika Panda

Firefighters responded to a large fire in a residential building in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

According to fire officials, flames completely engulfed the 2-1/2-story wood framed building on Broadway and has also spread beyond the home into the woods behind it, sparking a brush fire that now spans multiple acres.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital to be treated for exhaustion. All of the residents were able to get out safely.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Firefighters from numerous surrounding communities worked to battle the blaze. By 1:30 p.m., fire officials said it has been contained.

The house, which contains 5 separate apartments, is believed to be a total loss.

No further information was immediately available.

Local

mass general brigham 13 hours ago

Mass General Brigham Pulls Suburban Expansion Plan

ross reynolds Apr 1

Services Set for Massachusetts Marine Killed in NATO Training Exercise

This article tagged under:

fireLynnfirefighters
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us