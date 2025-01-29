Lynn teen in ICE custody after fight over phone with younger brother, family says

A teenager from Lynn, Massachusetts, landed in custody of immigration officials after someone reported her in a domestic disturbance call — an incident stemming from a fight with her younger brother.

The case is causing outrage among her family and dismay among local officials, who were under the impression U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would only target violent criminals.

This comes as immigrant advocates rallied outside the Massachusetts State House to call for legislators to pass a law that would prohibit any collaboration between ICE and local law enforcement.

Unable to hold back tears, Nicaraguan Zeneyda Hernandez, 37, is pleading with federal immigration authorities to release her daughter, or to allow her to be deported with her.

Zeneyda Barrera, 18, was home when Lynn police arrested her early Monday morning.

Her stepfather said it was an argument between her and her 12-year-old brother over a cellphone. The police report states the boy was pushed to the ground.

That same morning, Barrera was taken to court to see a judge, but to her lawyer's surprise, she was taken by ICE.

"I was taken aback by it," said court-appointed defense attorney Patrick Callahan. "It's usual for ICE to take an individual into custody who has legal status here in this country ... This is not a person who is a danger to society."

Callahan noted Barrera does not have a criminal record and has been going to high school while also working.

Barrera's family told The Boston Globe that she came with them to the U.S. from Nicaragua more than two years ago, turning themselves in to immigration authorities after crossing the border illegally. While the family is in the process of applying for asylum, Barrera has work authorization.

Mayor Michelle Wu was invited to testify to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee at a February hearing on the immigration policy

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson assures his police department does not collect information on anyone's immigration status and worries these cases hurt public trust.

"If ICE wants to really partner with communities on public safety," Nicholson said, "they need to be able to look at all of the circumstances."

On Beacon Hill on Wednesday, a group of legislators and pro-immigrant groups rallied outside the State House in favor of the Safe Communities Act, which, if passed, would prohibit local police and ICE from collaborating.

"If [ICE is] going to be engaged in law enforcement activities within a community, that's their prerogative, but what it would ensure is that as a commonwealth, that our state and local law enforcement officials, whether they're court officers, your local PD, state police, that they're not proactively engaging with ICE," said State Rep. Manny Cruz, a Democrat in Essex.

Damaris Velasquez of Agencia ALPHA said it would also provide legal assistance to immigrants and help inform people of their rights.

"People hear stories here and there, on social media, it sometimes helps and sometimes doesn't help," said Velasquez. "There is a lot of fear, but also a lot of lack of information."

"Why anybody would suggest that that law enforcement ought not to maximize its potential is hard to believe and understand," said former Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson.

He argues the proposed bill provides cover for people who are violating the law, when people should be encouraged to help authorities call in suspected threats, and local police should act as a force multiplier.

"ICE ought to be the ones, the final authority as to who is supposed to be in this country legally and who isn't," Hodgson said.

It's unclear who called ICE to the Lynn District Court on Monday.

Barrera is currently being held in Maine, according to Collahan and her parents. It's unclear if ICE will end up releasing her. The agency has not responded to our multiple requests for comment.