Lynn Woods brush fire doubles in size as it burns over 200 acres

Firefighters in Lynn are asking people to not enter the Lynn Woods from the entrance at Great Woods Road.

The Lynn Fire Department said as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, that the fire had grown to over 200 acres, doubling its size in less than 24 hours.

The fire is also burning deep into the ground, causing trees to fall due to their roots being weakened by the fire.

So far, the fire hasn't burned over Dungeon Rock and on the road towards Jackson's Path.

The smoke from the flames has now cast a giant cloud over the city of Lynn.

"Like a couple of bombs went off, and a lot of smoke and my concern at my house, I have my hose ready to go in case, its coming this way in case it goes the other way toward my house im gonna spray the house down with my hose." said John Petersen who lives near the reservation.

Unless there is some significant rainfall it is expected that the fire will continue, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect once again.

Mark Garfinkel | NBC10 Boston Photos show the large brush fire in Lynn Woods throwing smoke toward downtown Lynn, Swampscott and Nahant as Revere Beach sits in the foreground. Photographed from Winthrop.

The North Shore has been severely impacted by brush fires over this past month as dry conditions have continued during the fall.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger shows the extent of the brush fire in the area, which is popular for walking and a tourist attraction. It also showed lines of fire in the trees that looked like interlocking rings.

Fire officials warned that smoke will be persistent throughout Lynn.

"Smoke will be persistent throughout the city for the rest of the evening and into tomorrow. No structures are threatened or involved," the Lynn Fire Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

There were nearly 200 wildland fires in October, the most in any single month this year and a huge increase over the yearly average.

Meanwhile in North Andover, a brush fire extended to several structures, including to a home on Forest Street. Firefighters said the wind helped fuel the spread.

In North Reading, authorities have been fighting a brush fire along the Middleton town line Friday night and Saturday morning.

The North Reading Fire Department says residents should expect to see and smell smoke, particularly on the east side of town including the Greens/Thomson Country Club area.

Fires were also reported in Braintree and Haverhill. Fire officials say protecting homes is the first priority as they try to contain them.

A Red Flag Warning continues to be active today as weather conditions and gusty winds could make fires difficult to control.