When to hit the road, airports for Labor Day weekend travel

A record number of people are expected to be hitting the road and the airports Friday to celebrate the end of summer.

It feels like we say this every year, but early indications are this will be one of the busier holiday weekends, especially on the roads.

Starting at 12 p.m. Friday, the roads will be packed until about 7 p.m., and for this weekend, AAA says the worst times to drive will be in middle of the day as they're predicting millions of Americans to commute in part to low gas prices, especially in Massachusetts.

The Transportation Security Administration says it is preparing for what is expected to be the busiest Labor Day travel period on record.

On average, regular gas prices in Massachusetts are about 10 cents lower than the national average and about 40 cents lower than this time last year.

At Boston Logan International Airport, Massport recommends flyers take public transit if they’re headed to the airport on Friday.

In fact, TSA is predicting Friday will be Logan airport's busiest day this weekend for air travel. They recommend people to arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international.