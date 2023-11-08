Boston Business Journal

MacKenzie Scott donates $20M to Boston-based nonprofit

By Don Seiffert

In this March 4, 2018, file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. MacKenzie Scott gave $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the national youth-mentoring charity announced on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Boston nonprofit Jobs for the Future has received a $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that kicks off a 10-year push to double the number of workers nationwide who are in good jobs despite systemic barriers.

The announcement coincides with the nonprofit’s 40th anniversary event Wednesday in New York City.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us