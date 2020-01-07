Local
Stores closing

Macy’s to Close 2 Stores in New England

By Melissa Buja

NBC Connecticut

Macy's is closing two stores in New England: at the Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster, Massachusetts, and at the Westfield Meriden Mall in Meriden, Connecticut.

Regular, non-seasonal workers will be placed at nearby stores if possible, according to a company spokesperson. If not, they will be eligible for severence.

The Massachusetts Macy's stores at Solomon Pond, Auburn and Natick, as well as the Connecticut Macy's stores at Brass Mill Center, Westfarms Mall and Pavilions at Buckland Hills will remain open, according to the company spokesperson.

A clearance sale will begin in January and run 8-12 weeks.

