Maine woman killed in rollover crash involving rock

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Kelly Paskoski, of Madison, Maine, officials said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Somerset County Sheriff's Office via News Center Maine

A woman is dead after her SUV crashed into a rock off the roadway and then rolled over in Madison, Maine, Tuesday morning.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says it responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a Toyota Rav4 on Old County Road around 7:45 a.m., according to NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine. The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. She has been identified as 56-year-old Kelly Paskoski, of Madison.

A preliminary investigation shows Paskoski was driving her Rav4 south on Old County Road when she veered off the roadway and struck a rock, causing her SUV to roll over, the sheriff's office told News Center Maine.

Paskoski was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear why her vehicle went off the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

