Christmas may be a ways off, but the folks at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, are announcing a new drive-through holiday light experience.

"Magic of Lights" will feature LED technology and digital animations in a mile-long drive through Gillette for the first time, event organizers said in a press release Tuesday.

While socially distancing inside their vehicles, guests will be able to see various colorful holiday light displays, like the 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and the Night Before Christmas, organizers said.

Organizers of the event said both their staff and Gillette Stadium staff will be on hand and following state COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

"Magic of Lights" begins Nov. 13 and runs through Jan. 2. Tickets go on sale Oct. 16 on the Magic of Lights website.

A Bristol, Va., man decided to put his Christmas lights back up to cheer people up during the coronavirus pandemic. "If I'm driving by, it makes me excited, so imagine what a kid is going to be like if they see this popping up," he said.