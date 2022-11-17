Local

Holiday Attractions

Magic of Lights Event Kicks Off Final Gillette Stadium Season Friday

The experience is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night through the end of the year

By Matt Fortin

Magic of Lights

Magic of Lights, a holiday light and digital animation attraction, is set to open for its final season at Gillette Stadium on Friday in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The event's website describes it as a "dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters." The display uses the latest in LED technology to bring holiday cheer to carloads of people.

When Is the Magic of Lights Experience Open?

You can go visit the attraction beginning on Friday, all the way through New Year's Eve. It will be closed, though, on the following dates:

  • Nov. 20-21
  • Dec. 1-2
  • Christmas Eve
  • Christmas

The experience is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

How Much Do Tickets Cost?

Tickets for this experience start at $23 per vehicle and can only be bought in advance. VIP Packages and special pricing for buses are also available.

Where Do I Find the Magic of Lights Experience?

Here's a map of the attraction, which shows all the different areas and scenes you will drive through.

The address to type into your GPS is 67 Washington Street in Foxboro.

The Magic of Lights holds events at locations all over, including East Hartford, Conn.

