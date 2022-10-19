Main Street Shut Down in Reading as Fire Crews Deal With ‘Major Electrical Issues'

Multiple buildings in downtown Reading, Massachusetts, are dealing with "major electrical issues" Wednesday morning, according to the local fire union.

Police confirmed that Main Street was shut from Woburn to Haven streets as the fire department investigated. They asked the public to avoid the area.

The Reading fire union said all of its companies were on Main Street attending to the issue. Neither they nor the police department gave more information.

The state's power outage map didn't show any outages in the town.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.