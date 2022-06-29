Maine 1-Year-Old Rushed to Hospital After He Was Found Unresponsive in Water

A 1-year-old Maine boy was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition after his mother found him in a plastic container that was filled with water outside their Clinton home on Tuesday.

Maine State Police said Clinton police responded to the call at the home on Elwood Drive just before 7 p.m. The child's mother reportedly found him in a plastic tote that was outside the home after another child told her what was happening.

The boy was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived. He was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Maine Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, police said.

An investigation is underway.