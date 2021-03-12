Local

Maine

Maine Approves ‘Bill of Rights' for COVID-19 Patients

The bill requires insurers to cover COVID-19 screening, testing and immunization

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Maine Legislature has approved a bill designed to eliminate barriers to coronavirus screening, testing and immunization.

Proponents of the bill called it the COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights, and it passed the Legislature during a session that stretched from Thursday into early Friday. The proposal requires state-regulated insurers to cover coronavirus screening, testing and immunization at no cost to patients.

Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, a leading proponent of the bill, said the proposal is about "making sure nothing prevents Mainers from getting the health care they need to protect themselves, their families and loved ones from this serious virus.''

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The proposal also stops health care providers from charging patients any sort of fee related to coronavirus preventative services.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The proposal now goes to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who has said she supports the bill. She has 10 days to sign it, and it would become effective immediately.

Maine news

coronavirus 16 hours ago

University of Maine Plans for ‘Near Normalcy' in Fall Semester

Maine Mar 11

More Than 2 Dozen COVID-19 Shot Clinics to Open in Maine

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineMaine legislatureRyan Fecteau
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us