Maine authorities say fire killed 2 in Great Pond

Firefighters from Aurora, Maine, responded to a fire Monday in Great Pond and discovered two bodies

Two people are dead after a fire Monday morning in Great Pond, Maine.

The state's Department of Public Safety said firefighters from nearby Aurora responded to the blaze on Old Dam Way around 5 a.m. The bodies of two people were found.

The Aurora Fire Department determined a fatal fire had occurred and reported it to the fire marshal's office, authorities said.

Autopsies will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

