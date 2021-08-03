Local

Maine CDC Head: Set Aside Anger, Fear Over Virus Resurgence

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah told Maine Public on Monday that it’s a good idea to “cast aside the anger and fear” about the rising cases and work together

The head of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention used a radio appearance to call on residents to set aside anger and fear as the state battles a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Maine has had more success than many states in controlling COVID-19, but cases have been rising in recent weeks. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah told Maine Public on Monday that it’s a good idea to “cast aside the anger and fear” about the rising cases and work together.

Shah said vaccinated residents could help by sharing their experience of getting the coronavirus vaccine with those who are hesitant. He said that could help with “personalizing the discussion” and compel holdouts in a way that raw numbers do not.

The state recorded its 900th death from the virus in recent days.

