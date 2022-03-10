Local

Maine Close on Safeguards to Protect Ballot, Voting Machines

The proposal will face more votes in the House and Maine Senate before it can become law

Maine is closer to enacting new safeguards to protect its ballots and voting machines from tampering.

Democratic Rep. Teresa Pierce of Falmouth proposed a bill that would clarify the chain of custody of ballots and voting machines in the state. The bill is designed to make certain who is legally allowed to possess those items.

The Maine House of Representatives gave initial approval to the bill on Wednesday. Pierce said the proposal would stop “individuals and groups with partisan agendas from gaining access to ballots and voting machines.” Pierce also said Maine voters “deserve to know we are doing everything we can to protect their vote.”

The proposal will face more votes in the House and Maine Senate before it can become law.

