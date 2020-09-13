Maine College Detects 9 COVID Cases, Pivots to ‘Study-in-Place'

A small liberal arts college in Maine is implementing a "study-in-place" program after detecting nine cases of COVID-19 on campus, the college president says.

Saint Joseph's College of Maine in Standish will deliver all classes remotely and students will be required to stay in their rooms as much as possible for two weeks, President Jim Dlugos said in a statement Saturday.

Contract tracing had linked most of the cases to one residence hall, he said. All students who tested positive are in quarantine.

The school has about 2,000 students.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 29 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one additional death.

Maine has now had nearly 4,400 confirmed cases and 136 fatalities. The latest death was a woman in her 80s from Somerset County, the agency said.