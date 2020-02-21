Local
Maine

Maine Considers Adding Nonbinary Option to Birth Certificate

Maine State House
NBC10 Boston/necn

Maine might start offering nonbinary birth certificates.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing rules so nonbinary can be used as a gender marker on birth certificates.

Nonbinary people are people who have a gender identity that is not strictly male or female. The Press Herald reports if the change is approved, parents would be allowed to choose nonbinary at birth or allow for the issue of a new birth certificate later in life.

Local

New Hampshire 47 mins ago

Nashua School Threat ‘Does Not Appear Credible’

Planned Parenthood 1 hour ago

States Step Up Funding for Planned Parenthood Clinics

At least a dozen states offer third gender IDs or birth certificates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us