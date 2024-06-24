Maine

Mass. resident dead in 3-vehicle crash at Maine intersection

Police didn't say how the vehicles were believed to have crashed or if anyone is expected to face charges

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A person from Massachusetts died and four other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Limington, Maine, on Saturday, police said.

The crash occurred just after noon in the center of Limington, at the intersection of Routes 117 and 11, Maine State Police said Monday.

The woman who died was identified as Casey Lubell, 32, of Ipswich, Massachusetts. Lubell was a passenger in a Subaru that collided with a Lexus SUV travelling the opposite way on Route 11 as well as a Jeep traveling on Route 117.

The other three people in the Subaru and the Lexus driver were injured in the crash but expected to survive, according to police.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Monday morning. Police didn't say how the vehicles were believed to have crashed or if anyone is expected to face charges.

The crash shut the intersection at the heart of Limington, a town about halfway between Portland and the New Hampshire border, for about three hours. One vehicle involved hit the port of a house at the scene.

