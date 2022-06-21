Maine Domestic Violence Suspect Killed by Police In ‘Armed Confrontation'

A man was shot and killed by police in Maine after what reportedly started as a domestic violence incident, Maine State Police said Tuesday.

It started with a report of a woman being held against her will at a home in Blue Hill in Hancock County around 2:30 a.m., police said. State police, including a SWAT team and crisis negotiation team, responded along with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and determined the suspect inside, identified as 27-year-old Peter Pfister, may have guns.

Police said Pfister was shot and killed outside the home after an "armed confrontation." Specific details of what led up to the shooting were not immediately released.

The woman involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there is no threat to the public.

The two troopers and deputy sheriff involved have been placed on administrative leave while the Maine Attorney General's Office investigates the shooting.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.