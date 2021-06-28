Maine Emergency Order Ends This Week, Daily Cases Below 2 Dozen

Maine's emergency order about the coronavirus pandemic is entering its final days.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills declared the "state of civil emergency" in the early days of the pandemic. She has said the order will end on Wednesday.

The order has allowed Mills to use state resources to try to control the spread of the virus in Maine. Republicans and Democrats have sparred for months about whether the emergency order has gone on for too long.

The state's emergency order is ending as the number of daily new cases of coronavirus has fallen below two dozen.