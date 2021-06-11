Local

coronavirus

Maine Ending State of Emergency After 15 Months

Gov. Janet Mills called the end of the emergency orders put in place 15 months ago “a welcome milestone” that demonstrates the state’s progress in getting people vaccinated and reducing the spread of the coronavirus

By David Sharp

Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah discussing coronavirus at a news conference at the State House on March 12, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that the state of civil emergency that she declared at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic will expire at month’s end.

The Democrat called the end of the emergency orders put in place 15 months ago “a welcome milestone” that demonstrates the state’s progress in getting people vaccinated and reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Today, we take another important step forward in our return to normal,” the governor declared.

More than 73% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 65% are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. CDC vaccination tracker.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The governor said she extended the civil emergency order, due to expire on June 13, a final time through June 30 to ensure an orderly transition out of the emergency.

The state’s last remaining mask requirement, which only applies to students from elementary through high school while indoors, and in child care settings, will also end on June 30.

More Maine stories

fatal car crash 9 hours ago

Man Killed in Crash on 95 in Bangor, Maine

Maine Jun 10

Popular Maine Nightclub Reopening Friday

Maine Jun 10

Maine Schools Told to Prepare for Full-Time, in-Person Fall

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Mainejanet millsreopening Maine
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us