Maine Ending State of Emergency After 15 Months

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that the state of civil emergency that she declared at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic will expire at month’s end.

The Democrat called the end of the emergency orders put in place 15 months ago “a welcome milestone” that demonstrates the state’s progress in getting people vaccinated and reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Today, we take another important step forward in our return to normal,” the governor declared.

More than 73% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 65% are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. CDC vaccination tracker.

The governor said she extended the civil emergency order, due to expire on June 13, a final time through June 30 to ensure an orderly transition out of the emergency.

The state’s last remaining mask requirement, which only applies to students from elementary through high school while indoors, and in child care settings, will also end on June 30.