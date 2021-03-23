Local

Everyone Age 50 and Older Eligible for COVID-19 Shot in Maine

By The Associated Press

Maine expanded eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine to everyone age 50 and older on Tuesday.

The state is using age-based tiers to apportion the limited number of coronavirus vaccines it has access to.

Everyone age 16 and older will come eligible on April 19.

The office of Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said more than 580,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Maine. More than a quarter of the state’s population has received at least a first dose of the vaccine.

State health authorities said only Maine residents are eligible to receive a vaccine in Maine at the moment.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 48,000 positive cases of the virus in the state. It has also reported 729 deaths.

Gov. Janet Mills has released new guidance on the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Maine.
