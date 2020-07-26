Local

Maine Open Farm Day

Maine Farms Open to the Public Today, on the Internet This Time

By The Associated Press

Pineland Farms Maine Vacation Week 2017
necn

Farms around Maine are encouraging residents to pay a virtual visit.

Maine Open Farm Day is Sunday, July 26, and the event has a much larger online component than usual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Beal, of the state’s commission of agriculture, conservation and forestry, said residents’ “interactions with agriculture will be different this summer than in years past, especially as many cherished fairs and outdoor events have canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” But she added many farms remain accessible to visitors, even in online format.

Open Farm Day is typically a day when residents around the state are able to get a behind-the-scenes look at Maine agriculture. Some farms will remain open to the public, but the state is asking residents to plan ahead, call ahead and practice social distancing and good hygiene.

