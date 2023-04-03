Maine Gov. Janet Mills Tests Positive for COVID-19

Maine Governor Janet Mills has tested positive for COVID-19, and will isolate for a five-day minimum, her office announced with a news release on Sunday.

Gov. Mills tested positive for the virus on Sunday, after having a scratchy throat in the morning, her office said.

Following the test result, the governor will adhere to Maine and CDC guidelines by isolating.

“Other than a scratchy throat, I feel fine,” Governor Mills said in the releasae. “I will work remotely over the next few days and I look forward to getting back to the office later this week.”

Gov. Mills has been fully vaccinated and boosted, and already had the virus in April of last year. She recovered within a matter of days during her COVID infection in 2022.

First Lady Jill Biden is slated to visit Maine this week, and Gov. Mills will not be joining the event due to her positive COVID test.