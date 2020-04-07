Local
maine coronavirus

Maine Gov. Janet Mills to Provide Coronavirus Update

There were nearly 500 cases of coronavirus in Maine as of Monday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills will provide an update on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in Maine at 2 p.m on Tuesday.

The governor, along with Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Nirav D. Shah, will answer questions about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 499 cases of COVID-19 and 10 COVID-19-related fatalities in Maine as of Monday.

Local

coronavirus in rhode island 4 mins ago

RI Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update This Afternoon

coronavirus 23 mins ago

Big Papi to Boston: ‘I Know We’re Going to Get Through This’

Piscataquis County was the only county in Maine that has not had a confirmed case of coronavirus as of Monday, according to the Maine CDC.

On Monday, Maine health officials said they will focus on distributing personal protective equipment to high-risk facilities such as nursing homes, specialized care centers and assisted living centers over the next few days.

This article tagged under:

maine coronavirusjanet mills
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us