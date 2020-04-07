Maine Gov. Janet Mills will provide an update on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in Maine at 2 p.m on Tuesday.

The governor, along with Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Nirav D. Shah, will answer questions about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 499 cases of COVID-19 and 10 COVID-19-related fatalities in Maine as of Monday.

Piscataquis County was the only county in Maine that has not had a confirmed case of coronavirus as of Monday, according to the Maine CDC.

On Monday, Maine health officials said they will focus on distributing personal protective equipment to high-risk facilities such as nursing homes, specialized care centers and assisted living centers over the next few days.