Maine Gov. Mills to Be Inaugurated Wednesday

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center

By Marc Fortier

Gov. Janet Mills speaks during a new conference on the novel coronavirus, March 12, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

The inauguration of Maine Gov. Janet Mills is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night.

The inauguration will be held at 6 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. The ceremony is open to the public. Tickets are free and can be reserved at this link.

An inaugural celebration will be held on Thursday, from 7 to 10 p.m., also at the Augusta Civic Center. This is an invitation-only event.

Mills is Maine's first woman governor. This will be her second term in office.

“I think people want to see a sense of stability from government, not a lot of drama when it comes to inventing new programs or diminishing old programs,” Mills told News Center Maine in an interview Tuesday. “I think they want to be able to count on things we have provided without a lot of dramatic ups and downs."

The governor’s proposed new two-year state budget is supposed to be submitted to the state legislature by the end of the day Friday, and she said some of the many challenges facing the state are affordable housing, the need for more mental health treatment and the rising number of opioid drug deaths.

