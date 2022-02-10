Maine Gov. Mills to Deliver In-Person State of the State Address

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is ready to deliver her first State of the State address to a live audience of lawmakers since the pandemic began.

She’ll be discussing the pandemic, the economy and other topics Thursday evening in her address to a joint session of the Maine Legislature. It will be televised for a statewide audience.

A supplemental budget will follow in coming days.

A year ago, the governor delivered a recorded address virtually. In 2020, before Maine had been touched by pandemic, she delivered an in-person address to lawmakers.