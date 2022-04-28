Local

Maine Gov. Tests Positive for COVID-19

Gov. Janet Mills said she has a mild scratchy throat but is experiencing no other symptoms

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor said she tested positive via a BinaxNOW rapid test after developing a mild scratchy throat. She is experiencing no other symptoms and said she feels well.

Mills is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters -- the second on April 8.

She is currently isolating and her office said she will follow all Maine and U.S. CDC guidelines, which includes isolating for at least five days. Her doctor prescribed Paxlovid, an oral antiviral taken at home to prevent severe COVID symptoms.

“This is a good reminder that even though we may want to be done with COVID, it’s not necessarily done with us,” Mills said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the strong protection that the vaccine has provided me, which I believe is one of the reasons why I am still feeling well. I’ll be spending the next few days working remotely, monitoring my symptoms, and fully recovering. I look forward to getting back out when I can and enjoying all that a beautiful Maine spring has to offer. I hope that all eligible Maine people will get vaccinated if they haven’t already, and get a booster dose as well, so as to stay as safe and healthy as possible.”

The governor's office said she tests frequently as a precautionary measure. Her last negative test result was Tuesday afternoon. Any close contacts of Mills have been notified.

