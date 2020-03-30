Local
coronavirus

Maine Gov. to Provide Update Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The state had 253 cases as of Sunday, including 3 fatal cases

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills was scheduled to address the public on the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak, Monday 11:30 a.m.

Her remarks come after the state on Sunday reported its second and third deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Coronavirus News

New Hampshire 5 hours ago

New Hampshire Announces Toll Booth Changes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Instacart, Amazon Workers Plan to Strike, Birx Predicts Up to 200K COVID-19 Deaths

Two more Maine residents have died from COVID-19, officials said Sunday, bringing the state's total number of deaths from the disease to three.

One of the fatal cases – a man in his 60s from Cumberland County – was a longtime employee of the Maine Department of Transportation.

As of Sunday, the state has reported 253 coronavirus cases. Twelve of Maine's 16 counties have reported COVID-19 cases, according to officials.

Mills last week declared a state of civil emergency earlier in the week. Under the order, schools and businesses throughout the state are closed to the public.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakjanet millscoronavirus in new englandcoronavirus in maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us