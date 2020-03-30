Maine Gov. to Provide Update Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Maine Gov. Janet Mills was scheduled to address the public on the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak, Monday 11:30 a.m.

Her remarks come after the state on Sunday reported its second and third deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two more Maine residents have died from COVID-19, officials said Sunday, bringing the state's total number of deaths from the disease to three.

One of the fatal cases – a man in his 60s from Cumberland County – was a longtime employee of the Maine Department of Transportation.

As of Sunday, the state has reported 253 coronavirus cases. Twelve of Maine's 16 counties have reported COVID-19 cases, according to officials.

Mills last week declared a state of civil emergency earlier in the week. Under the order, schools and businesses throughout the state are closed to the public.