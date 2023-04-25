Maine Governor Signs Bill Making To-go Alcohol Permanent

Maine’s pandemic rule allowing to-go cocktails is going to be sticking around.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed into law a bill Monday evening to make booze-to-go from restaurants and bars permanent, joining more then a dozen states that allow carry-out mixed drinks.

To-go cocktails gained popularity nationwide during the pandemic when restaurants and bars were shut down. Maine’s new law requires those drinks to be labeled and placed in the trunk or non-passenger compartments of a vehicle.

An executive order issued by Mills in 2020 permitted restaurants to sell and deliver beverages if accompanied by a food order, while distilleries could sell liquor without food. Last year, a law extended to-go drinks, including delivery and take-out. The law is now permanent.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

All told, 19 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to permanently allow cocktails to-go and 14 others have enacted temporary laws since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.