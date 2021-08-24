Maine Has Vaccinated 95% of People in Their 70s for COVID-19

Maine health officials have reported that 95% of state residents who are in their 70s have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Maine is one of the oldest states in the country, and it also has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that 95% of the more than 125,000 people in their 70s in the state have now had their final shots.

More than 70% of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. That means they have had one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Older Mainers have higher vaccination coverage than other age groups. The rate for people age 50 and older is about 83%. For those 12 to 49, it’s about 58%.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 140.50 new cases a day on Aug. 8 to 162.57 new cases a day on Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 0.14 deaths a day on Aug. 8 to 2.86 deaths a day Sunday.

Maine CDC has reported more than 74,000 cases of the virus and 924 deaths since the start of the pandemic.