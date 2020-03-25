Maine Health Dept. Closes Lewiston Office After Worker Contracts COVID-19

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has closed its office in the state's second-largest city after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Wednesday she made the decision to immediately close the office in Lewiston.

The new case was one of several dozen recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases for COVID-19 to 142 in Maine. There have been no deaths related to the virus in the state.

Over 60% of DHHS employees are working from home or teleworking, according to Lambrew.

Maine Centers for Disease Control director said Nirav Shah said he expects the current rate of increase to continue.