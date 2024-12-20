Maine home destroyed by fire, propane gas explosion

A home in eastern Maine was destroyed by a fire that started with a propane gas explosion on Thursday morning.

The Maine Fire Marshals Office said it was called to an address on Milford Road in Grand Lake Stream around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a single-family home that had been destroyed by fire.

They said the fire started outside the home, where a delivery driver from VL Tammaro was filling residential propane tanks. A malfunction in the filling process caused the release of gas, and an explosion occurred when the propane was ignited by an unknown source.

The driver of the propane truck sustained second degree burns and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The owner of the property was home at the time but was not injured.

The fire marshals office was assisted on scene by the Maine Fuel Board.

Grand Lake Stream, which only has about 125 residents, is located in far eastern Maine not far from the Canadian border.