Local

Maine

Maine Inmate Dies in Custody on Christmas Day

George Riddle was set to be released in 2025

An inmate at that Maine State Prison died in custody on Christmas Day, the Maine Department of Corrections said.

The department said George Riddle, 48, formerly of Sanford, died around 11 a.m. on the holiday. The department said Riddle was attended by medical personal at the time of his death, which was not related to COVID-19.

Riddle was serving a sentence for burglary and robbery and had been held at the prison since 2017, the Bangor Daily News reported. He was scheduled to be released in 2025.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineGeorge Riddle
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us