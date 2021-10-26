Local

Maine

Maine Island and Compound Sells for $7 Million

Hope Island was originally bought by a real estate developer John Cacoulidis in 1993 for $1.3 million

Hope Island 12
Scorpio Island Corp.

The 86-acre Hope Island, located in southern Maine’s Casco Bay, sold last month for $7 million for only the second time in nearly 30 years.

Ed Mylett, a California-based entrepreneur, bought the massive 11,600-square-foot mansion, which includes a six-bedroom guest house, a tavern, a chapel, a boathouse and a barn with staff apartments, The Portland Press Herald reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hope Island was originally bought by a real estate developer John Cacoulidis in 1993 for $1.3 million. Cacoulidis and his wife spent the next 20 years developing the island into a family retreat.

After his wife died, Cacoulidis put Hope Island on the market for $7.95 million in 2017 because he said his family hadn’t been using the island. Following Cacoulidis’s death in July 2018, the Cacoulidis family decided to take the island off the market.

Local

Boston Oct 21

‘The Final Word' Mayoral Forum: WATCH LIVE AT 7 P.M.

Bobby Valentine 41 mins ago

Former MLB Manager Bobby Valentine Runs for Mayor in Stamford, Conn.

George Cacoulidis, Cacoulidis’ son, said they wanted to keep the island in the family but struggled to maintain the private island and property. They put the island on back the market in June.

Attempts to reach Mylett were unsuccessful, but Cacoulidis said that Mylett plans to maintain the island for personal and family use, the newspaper said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mainereal estateCasco BayHope IslandJohn Cacoulidis
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us