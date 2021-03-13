Maine Labor Department Warns of Social Media Scams

The Maine Department of Labor has warned residents of an online fraud in which a scammer is masquerading as the labor department on social media.

The labor department says the scammer is committing a phishing fraud for Mainers' personal information. They've created social media pages that mimic the labor department's and are asking victims to direct message them for unemployment help.

The labor department says it's working with social media platforms to get rid of the phony pages. It's also reminding residents that it never asks for sensitive information via social media platforms or direct messages.