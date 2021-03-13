Local

Scammers

Maine Labor Department Warns of Social Media Scams

The department reminds residents that it never asks for sensitive information via social media platforms

By The Associated Press

Hands on keyboard file

The Maine Department of Labor has warned residents of an online fraud in which a scammer is masquerading as the labor department on social media.

The labor department says the scammer is committing a phishing fraud for Mainers' personal information. They've created social media pages that mimic the labor department's and are asking victims to direct message them for unemployment help.

The labor department says it's working with social media platforms to get rid of the phony pages. It's also reminding residents that it never asks for sensitive information via social media platforms or direct messages.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ScammersMainesocial mediaDepartment of Laborscam
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us