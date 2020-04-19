Local
coronavirus

Maine Lawmaker Invites Residents to “Re-Open” Maine Demonstration

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has issued a stay-at-home order for the state

By The Associated Press

Maine State House
NBC10 Boston/necn

A Republican state lawmaker is encouraging residents to join him Monday in a demonstration aimed at getting officials to reopen the state. A demonstration against lockdowns took place Saturday in New Hampshire's capital city.

Rep. Chris Johansen, of Aroostook County, wants residents to come to Augusta, the state's capital city, for the "Re-Open Maine'' event. He posted on Facebook that residents who want to participate should "fill up your gas tanks and get ready to rumble.''

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has issued a stay-at-home order for Maine. The governor has said repeatedly that maintaining social distancing is important to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 800 people and killed 34 in the state.

Local

coronavirus in new england 56 mins ago

Amid Coronavirus Surge, Massachusetts Now at Center of Nationwide Outbreak

Vermont Colleges 1 hour ago

‘Difficult Discussions’ Ahead on College Closures, VT Governor Says

Johansen has called on participants to maintain social distance and wear masks during the event.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMainecoronavirus in new englandAugustacoronavirus in maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us