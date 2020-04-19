Maine Lawmaker Invites Residents to “Re-Open” Maine Demonstration

A Republican state lawmaker is encouraging residents to join him Monday in a demonstration aimed at getting officials to reopen the state. A demonstration against lockdowns took place Saturday in New Hampshire's capital city.

Rep. Chris Johansen, of Aroostook County, wants residents to come to Augusta, the state's capital city, for the "Re-Open Maine'' event. He posted on Facebook that residents who want to participate should "fill up your gas tanks and get ready to rumble.''

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has issued a stay-at-home order for Maine. The governor has said repeatedly that maintaining social distancing is important to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 800 people and killed 34 in the state.

Johansen has called on participants to maintain social distance and wear masks during the event.