Maine Lobster Festival Returns After 2-Year Hiatus Due to COVID

The Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 festival opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday. This is the 75th anniversary of the annual celebration and admission is free.

“It's what people look forward to every year,” Thomaston resident Chris Rector, volunteering at the welcome gate, told News Center Maine. “It's not August without the Lobster Festival.”

Organizers say volunteer numbers are down this year, but there were still large numbers of people helping to cook and serve up lobster dinners on Wednesday.

“It feels so good to be back," said Shannon Kinney, a board member who leads the marketing efforts. "It was so hard for all of us not having a festival for two years because we really live for these moments. We see people from all over the world get joy in our community. So very exciting for us to be back."

Events taking place this weekend include the crowning of the Maine Sea Goddess, nightly musical performances, a lobster crate race, and Sunday's Lobster Festival Parade.

