Maine Mall shooting suspect still on the loose, victim expected to survive

The search for a suspect in a shooting at the Maine Mall is ongoing on Thursday, but police say the victim is expected to survive.

In an update Wednesday night on Facebook, South Portland Police Chief Dan Ahern said a search of the mall for the shooting suspect proved negative.

"We are actively following leads as to the identification and whereabouts of the shooter," he said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter, who was seen leaving the mall through the food court.

"Do not approach or engage the suspect," police said.

Handout Images of the person suspected of shooting another person at the Maine Mall in South Portland on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to call Detective Lt. Christopher Todd at 207-799-5511, Ext. 7448 or email him at christo@southportland.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at 207-347-4100.

The mall was evacuated Wednesday as police responded to the initial report of an active shooter situation.

The person who was shot was rushed to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Police said the victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

"I would like to thank those officers for their response to what they only knew to be an active shooter at the largest mall in Maine," Ahern said. "It was not until first units arrived that we determine this to be an isolated incident between two individuals and that the shooter may have already exited the mall."