Maine Man Arrested After Indictment for Girlfriend's Death

The boyfriend of a woman found dead in June was arrested Friday after being indicted on a murder charge, officials said.

Brandon Libby, 34, of Standish, was taken into custody without incident in Hollis by the state police tactical team and U.S. marshals, officials said.

His girlfriend, Amanda Brown, 29, was found shot to death on June 16 in a home in Standish, police said.

The investigation has been ongoing since then and a grand jury indicted Libby on a murder charge on Thursday. It was not clear if Libby has an attorney.