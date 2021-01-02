Maine Man Arrested for Attempts to Burn Springfield, Mass., Church

A Maine man was arrested Friday by Pittsfield, Massachusetts, police for his attempts to burn a Springfield church, according to authorities.

Police arrested Dushko Vulchev of Holton, Maine, on several counts of malicious damages and three counts of attempted arson. Vulchev tried three times to burn Martin Luther King Presbyterian Church at 14 Concord Terrace in Springfield, police said.

Vulchev attempted to burn the church once on Dec. 13 and twice on Dec. 15, according to authorities.

The Houlton man is currently being held on bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning at Pittsfield District Court.

The investigation into the fire that damaged the church on Dec. 28 remains ongoing.

The investigation team is made up of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, Springfield Police detectives, State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, agents from the FBI and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.