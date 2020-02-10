Maine Man Arrested in Death at Timberland Headquarters

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the suspicious death of a woman at the Timberland headquarters in New Hampshire.

Robert Pavao, of Berwick, Maine, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He will be arraigned Monday in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood, police said.

Multiple agencies responded Sunday to 200 Domain Drive in Stratham for a woman's suspicious death, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced. That woman was 46 years old, police said Monday. An autopsy will be performed today, and her identity is being withheld until her family is notified.

New Hampshire State Police, the Stratham Police Department and the Attorney General's Office convened Sunday at the building listed as the headquarters for Timberland.

The outdoor apparel company said in a statement to NBC10 Boston that it is aware there was an incident and they are working to gather information.

Authorities wouldn't say late Sunday if the woman was found outside or inside the building, or what, if any, connection she had to the address.

"It is still an active and ongoing investigation and witnesses need to be interviewed and we need to maintain the integrity of the interview, and that is why we need to withhold that information at this time," the AG's office said.

Reports of a possible incident started coming in around 4 p.m. Sunday, with law enforcement rushing to the scene. The investigation continued into the night with more and more police cars coming and going from the office park.

Few details have been released but the AG's office says there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the general public based on the investigation conducted so far.

Investigators hope to learn more when the autopsy is complete, as early as Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.