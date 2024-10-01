Maine

Maine man charged after firing gun at vehicle fleeing from police

Robert Sprague, 55, of Acton, is charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon

By Marc Fortier

A Maine man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a vehicle that was attempting to flee from police on Monday night.

The York County Sheriff's Office said the incident began with a police pursuit in New Hampshire, when Milton police initiated a chase involving a suspicious vehicle that fled from Dollar General on White Mountain Highway that continued across the state line into Acton, Maine, and onto Foxes Ridge Road.

Prior to entering Maine, the suspect vehicle's tires had been deflated going over a spike mat in New Hampshire.

The slow speed pursuit continued into Acton, and around 9:15 p.m., some Acton residents exited their homes and attempted to assist New Hampshire authorities by forming a roadblock. One resident, 55-year-old Robert Sprague, was armed with a shotgun and fired at the suspect's vehicle, striking the trunk.

Sprague was arrested for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and was taken to York County Jail. He was later released on $2,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

Milton police said they did ultimately apprehend the driver, Michael Bennett, of Sanbornville, New Hampshire, when he attempted to evade them by driving into a river.

He had multiple outstanding warrants and faces several charges, including disobeying an officer and reckless operation. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

